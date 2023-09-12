Great British Bake Off semi-finalist creates giant carrot cake for horses





A former Great British Bake Off contender created a giant ‘carrot cake’ to mark Britain’s third National Racehorse Week.

Rosie Brandreth, who was a semi-finalist in the 2019 series and won the 2020 Great Christmas Bake Off, made the 2.5m x 2.2m cake, which weighed about 600kg, using hay layered with horse feed and oats, topped with baked turmeric treats, orange and purple carrots, apples and Polos.

The cake was unveiled at Fergal O’Brien Racing’s yard near Cheltenham to launch the week, which Great British Racing runs from 9 to 17 September. The event aims to celebrate Britain’s racehorses, with 130 free events due to be attended by up to 15,500 members of the public to “witness first-hand the care, love and attention that go into racing’s incredible horses”.

Rosie, who has ridden out for Fergal, is a vet, and she competed in last year’s Magnolia Cup charity Flat race at Goodwood.

“We had great fun,” she said. “I was asked to be involved in this slightly bonkers project, making a cake for horses – I think a few people were disappointed after they heard it was carrot cake!

“It will be really nice for everyone to see how well looked after these horses are, and how much they really are loved.”

Guests to Fergal’s yard were invited to feed pieces of the cake to the equine residents during their visit.

“It was fantastic to welcome guests to the yard this morning to see our horses and give them the chance to meet the staff who care for them each day,” Fergal said. “Guests were able to feed the horses some of the carrot cake and it was great to see people interacting with horses. For some people this was the first time.

“We have taken part in National Racehorse Week since it began in 2021 and we’re proud to be part of the event. I hope that as many people as possible get the chance to attend events this week and come behind the scenes of our sport.”

ITV Racing presenter Chris Hughes said he is delighted to be an ambassador for the week.

“It has been brilliant to be able to show people just how much care goes into looking after racehorses,” he said.

“Everyone working in the sport is passionate about providing the best possible care we can to the horses we all adore, and I am really proud of the fact that so many members of the public have been able to see that today.”

The events running throughout the week include racehorse visits to schools, and class trips to yards and racecourses, as well as visits to hospitals, urban riding schools, care homes and community groups. At open days, people can see how racing yards are run and meet the horses; some yards will also allow guests to watch horses on the gallops or swimming.

“Throughout the week, the industry aims to bring racing closer to people of all ages and backgrounds, giving those, particularly in city locations, the chance to get up close with a horse, sometimes for the very first time,” the spokesman said. “The community visits will give those who may not have the chance to visit a venue the opportunity to meet a racehorse, to learn about the racing industry and the wonderful lives current and retired racehorses lead.”

