Dual Randox Health Grand National winner Tiger Roll heads the 106 entries for 2021 as he aims for a third victory in the iconic race, after the 2020 race was cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grand National runners 2021
In 2019, the Gordon Elliott-trained 10-year-old became the first horse since Red Rum (victor in 1973, 1974 and 1977) to win back-to-back Grand Nationals. A victory in this year’s race would equal Red Rum’s total of three.
He is currently 16/1 to land the Aintree feature race and is one of 15 Elliott-trained runners on the entries list, which was released today (Wednesday, 3 February).
Elliott also has Grade One winners Delta Work and Presenting Percy among his entries.
2019 Welsh National champion and 2020 Virtual Grand National winner Potters Corner (Christian Williams) — part-owned by Wales rugby union international Jonathan Davies — is also among those aiming for glory on 10 April.
Jessica Harrington’s 2019 runner-up, Magic Of Light, is on the list, while three-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is also entered.
Ladbrokes Trophy winner Cloth Cap (Jonjo O’Neill) and impressive Welsh Grand National winner Secret Reprieve (Evan Williams) are also on the initial list.
The current Champion trainer, Nicky Henderson holds the most entries of any British trainer with six, including Gold Cup runner-up Santini.
A final total of 40 horses will go to post on the day due to safety restrictions on the number of runners in the race.
The weights will be revealed on 16 February and the full list of Grand National runners entered in alphabetical order is:
A Toi Phil, 11, Gary Moore
Acapella Bourgeois, 11, Willie Mullins
Achille, 11, Venetia Williams
Aforementioned, eight, Gordon Elliott
Agusta Gold, eight, Margaret Mullins
Ajas, seven, David Cottin
Al Roc, 10, Dr Richard Newland
Alpha des Obeaux,11, Gordon Elliott
Ami Desbois,11, Graeme McPherson
Anibale Fly, 11, Tony Martin
Another Venture, 10, Kim Bailey
Any Second Now, nine, Ted Walsh
Articulum, 11, Terence O’Brien
Aso, 11, Venetia Williams
Balko des Flos, 10, Henry de Bromhead
Ballyoptic, 11, Nigel Twiston-Davies
Battleoverdoyen, eight, Gordon Elliott
Beau Bay, 10, Dr Richard Newland
Bellow Mome, 10, Willie Mullin
Bellshill, 11, Sandy Thomson
Beware The Bear, 11, Nicky Henderson
Blaklion, 12, Dan Skelton
Brahma Bull, 10, Willie Mullins
Bristol de Mai, 10, Nigel Twiston-Davies
Burrows Saint, eight, Willie Mullins
Cabaret Queen, nine, Willie Mullins
Canelo, eight, Alan King
Cap du Nord, eight, Christian Williams
Captain Drake, eight, Harry Fry
Champagne Classic, 10, Gordon Elliott
Chris’s Dream, nine, Henry de Bromhead
Class Conti, nine, Willie Mullins
Cloth Cap, nine, Jonjo O’Neill
Crievehill, nine, Nigel Twiston-Davies
Death Duty, 10, Gordon Elliott
Definitly Red, 12, Brian Ellison
Deise Aba, eight, Philip Hobbs
Delta Work, eight, Gordon Elliott
Discorama, eight, Paul Nolan
Double Shuffle, 11, Tom George
Dounikos, 10, Gordon Elliott
Easysland, seven, David Cottin
Fagan, 11, Alex Hales
Farclas, seven. Gordon Elliott
Fingerontheswitch, 11, Neil Mulholland
Fitzhenry, nine, Paul Nolan
Flying Angel, 10, Nigel Twiston-Davies
Give Me A Copper, 11, Paul Nicholls
Glen Forsa, nine, Mick Channon
Golan Fortune, nine, Phil Middleton
Gold Present, 11, Nicky Henderson
Hear No Evil, nine, Noel Kelly
Hogan’s Height, 10, Jamie Snowden
Hold The Note, seven, Mick Channon
Jerrysback, nine, Philip Hobbs
Jett, 10, Jessica Harrington
Kauto Riko, 10, Tom Gretton
Keeper Hill, 10, Warren Greatrex
Kimberlite Candy, nine, Tom Lacey
Lake View Lad, 11, Nick Alexander
Le Breuil, nine, Ben Pauling
Lord du Mesnil, eight, Richard Hobson
Magic of Light, 10, Jessica Harrington
Milan Native, eight, Gordon Elliott
Minella Times, eight, Henry de Bromhead
Minellacelebration, 11, Katy Price
Mister Malarky, eight, Colin Tizzard
Monbeg Notorious, 10, Gordon Elliott
Moyhenna, nine, Denis Hogan
Musical Slave, eight, Philip Hobbs
Ok Corral, 11, Nicky Henderson
One Style, 11, Venetia Williams
Plan of Attack, eight, Henry de Bromhead
Potters Corner, 11, Christian Williams
Presenting Percy, 10, Gordon Elliott
Prime Venture, 10, Evan Williams
Pym, eight, Nicky Henderson
Roaring Bull, eight, Gordon Elliott
Robin des Foret, 11, Willie Mullins
Rocky’s Treasure, 10, Kim Bailey
Run Wild Fred, seven, Gordon Elliott
Saint Xavier, nine, Richard Hobson
Santini, nine, Nicky Henderson
Saturnas, 10, Willie Mullins
Secret Reprieve, seven, Evan Williams
Shantou Flyer, 11, Paul Nicholls
Shattered Love, 10, Gordon Elliott
Some Neck, 10, John McConnell
Soupy Soups, 10, Neil Mulholland
St Barts, seven, Philip Hobbs
Storm Control, eight, Kerry Lee
Sub Lieutenant, 12, Georgie Howell
Takingrisks, 12, Nicky Richards
Talkischeap, nine, Alan King
The Conditional, nine, David Bridgwater
The Hollow Ginge, eight, Nigel Twiston-Davies
The Jam Man, eight, Ronan McNally
The Long Mile, seven, Philip Dempsey
The Storyteller, 10, Gordon Elliott
Tiger Roll, 11, Gordon Elliott
Tout Est Permis eight, Noel Meade
Treacysenniscorthy, nine, Robert Widger
Valtor, 12, Nicky Henderson
Vieux Lion Rouge, 12, David Pipe
Yala Enki, 11, Paul Nicholls
Yorkhill, 11, Sandy Thomson
