Dual Randox Health Grand National winner Tiger Roll heads the 106 entries for 2021 as he aims for a third victory in the iconic race, after the 2020 race was cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grand National runners 2021

In 2019, the Gordon Elliott-trained 10-year-old became the first horse since Red Rum (victor in 1973, 1974 and 1977) to win back-to-back Grand Nationals. A victory in this year’s race would equal Red Rum’s total of three.

He is currently 16/1 to land the Aintree feature race and is one of 15 Elliott-trained runners on the entries list, which was released today (Wednesday, 3 February).

Elliott also has Grade One winners Delta Work and Presenting Percy among his entries.

2019 Welsh National champion and 2020 Virtual Grand National winner Potters Corner (Christian Williams) — part-owned by Wales rugby union international Jonathan Davies — is also among those aiming for glory on 10 April.

Jessica Harrington’s 2019 runner-up, Magic Of Light, is on the list, while three-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is also entered.

Ladbrokes Trophy winner Cloth Cap (Jonjo O’Neill) and impressive Welsh Grand National winner Secret Reprieve (Evan Williams) are also on the initial list.

The current Champion trainer, Nicky Henderson holds the most entries of any British trainer with six, including Gold Cup runner-up Santini.

A final total of 40 horses will go to post on the day due to safety restrictions on the number of runners in the race.

The weights will be revealed on 16 February and the full list of Grand National runners entered in alphabetical order is:

A Toi Phil, 11, Gary Moore

Acapella Bourgeois, 11, Willie Mullins

Achille, 11, Venetia Williams

Aforementioned, eight, Gordon Elliott

Agusta Gold, eight, Margaret Mullins

Ajas, seven, David Cottin

Al Roc, 10, Dr Richard Newland

Alpha des Obeaux,11, Gordon Elliott

Ami Desbois,11, Graeme McPherson

Anibale Fly, 11, Tony Martin

Another Venture, 10, Kim Bailey

Any Second Now, nine, Ted Walsh

Articulum, 11, Terence O’Brien

Aso, 11, Venetia Williams

Balko des Flos, 10, Henry de Bromhead

Ballyoptic, 11, Nigel Twiston-Davies

Battleoverdoyen, eight, Gordon Elliott

Beau Bay, 10, Dr Richard Newland

Bellow Mome, 10, Willie Mullin

Bellshill, 11, Sandy Thomson

Beware The Bear, 11, Nicky Henderson

Blaklion, 12, Dan Skelton

Brahma Bull, 10, Willie Mullins

Bristol de Mai, 10, Nigel Twiston-Davies

Burrows Saint, eight, Willie Mullins

Cabaret Queen, nine, Willie Mullins

Canelo, eight, Alan King

Cap du Nord, eight, Christian Williams

Captain Drake, eight, Harry Fry

Champagne Classic, 10, Gordon Elliott

Chris’s Dream, nine, Henry de Bromhead

Class Conti, nine, Willie Mullins

Cloth Cap, nine, Jonjo O’Neill

Crievehill, nine, Nigel Twiston-Davies

Death Duty, 10, Gordon Elliott

Definitly Red, 12, Brian Ellison

Deise Aba, eight, Philip Hobbs

Delta Work, eight, Gordon Elliott

Discorama, eight, Paul Nolan

Double Shuffle, 11, Tom George

Dounikos, 10, Gordon Elliott

Easysland, seven, David Cottin

Fagan, 11, Alex Hales

Farclas, seven. Gordon Elliott

Fingerontheswitch, 11, Neil Mulholland

Fitzhenry, nine, Paul Nolan

Flying Angel, 10, Nigel Twiston-Davies

Give Me A Copper, 11, Paul Nicholls

Glen Forsa, nine, Mick Channon

Golan Fortune, nine, Phil Middleton

Gold Present, 11, Nicky Henderson

Hear No Evil, nine, Noel Kelly

Hogan’s Height, 10, Jamie Snowden

Hold The Note, seven, Mick Channon

Jerrysback, nine, Philip Hobbs

Jett, 10, Jessica Harrington

Kauto Riko, 10, Tom Gretton

Keeper Hill, 10, Warren Greatrex

Kimberlite Candy, nine, Tom Lacey

Lake View Lad, 11, Nick Alexander

Le Breuil, nine, Ben Pauling

Lord du Mesnil, eight, Richard Hobson

Magic of Light, 10, Jessica Harrington

Milan Native, eight, Gordon Elliott

Minella Times, eight, Henry de Bromhead

Minellacelebration, 11, Katy Price

Mister Malarky, eight, Colin Tizzard

Monbeg Notorious, 10, Gordon Elliott

Moyhenna, nine, Denis Hogan

Musical Slave, eight, Philip Hobbs

Ok Corral, 11, Nicky Henderson

One Style, 11, Venetia Williams

Plan of Attack, eight, Henry de Bromhead

Potters Corner, 11, Christian Williams

Presenting Percy, 10, Gordon Elliott

Prime Venture, 10, Evan Williams

Pym, eight, Nicky Henderson

Roaring Bull, eight, Gordon Elliott

Robin des Foret, 11, Willie Mullins

Rocky’s Treasure, 10, Kim Bailey

Run Wild Fred, seven, Gordon Elliott

Saint Xavier, nine, Richard Hobson

Santini, nine, Nicky Henderson

Saturnas, 10, Willie Mullins

Secret Reprieve, seven, Evan Williams

Shantou Flyer, 11, Paul Nicholls

Shattered Love, 10, Gordon Elliott

Some Neck, 10, John McConnell

Soupy Soups, 10, Neil Mulholland

St Barts, seven, Philip Hobbs

Storm Control, eight, Kerry Lee

Sub Lieutenant, 12, Georgie Howell

Takingrisks, 12, Nicky Richards

Talkischeap, nine, Alan King

The Conditional, nine, David Bridgwater

The Hollow Ginge, eight, Nigel Twiston-Davies

The Jam Man, eight, Ronan McNally

The Long Mile, seven, Philip Dempsey

The Storyteller, 10, Gordon Elliott

Tiger Roll, 11, Gordon Elliott

Tout Est Permis eight, Noel Meade

Treacysenniscorthy, nine, Robert Widger

Valtor, 12, Nicky Henderson

Vieux Lion Rouge, 12, David Pipe

Yala Enki, 11, Paul Nicholls

Yorkhill, 11, Sandy Thomson

