Good news for Scottish riders as competition gets to restart

Scotland has been given the nod to resume equestrian competition, in welcome news for riders.

Last week, first minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to relax the “stay at home” restrictions and today (12 March) Horsescotland released revised guidance for equestrians, in accordance with Sportscotland.

From today adults (aged 18 and over) can take part in organised activity, including training and competitions, but this must take place within their own local authority for those in mainland Scotland. Riders taking part in “informal activity” such as hacking or facility hire without a coach, can travel up to five miles into a neighbouring local authority area.

Training and competitions should take place in outdoor sporting bubbles; for 12 and over a “field of play bubble” can consist of up to 15 people ( including coaches, officials and support staff) at any one time.

“Where there are multiple bubbles operating at the same venue these must be risk-assessed to ensure there can be no mixing of participants before, during or after the activity. Specific mitigations could include staggered start times, limiting car parking or controlling access/ egress points,” the guidance states.

Under-18s can take part in training and competition without travel restrictions. The field of play bubbles can consist of up to 15 people for age 12 and over including coaches and officials at any one time. For under-12s a bubble can consist of up to 30 people.

“Through working closely with Sportscotland, I am delighted to see activity again opening up for the equestrian community in Scotland,” said Horsescotland chairman Grant Turnbull.

“I urge riders to work with us, our member bodies and the wider community to ensure progression is speedy and continuous. I personally believe that further relaxation measures are likely to be accelerated and that we can look forward to much greater freedom in the not too distant future.”

