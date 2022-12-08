Glamourdale coming to London, an incredible jump-off recovery, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Glamourdale coming to London

Lottie Fry will compete her world champion ride, Glamourdale, in the World Cup qualifier at the London International Horse Show next week. This will be the 11-year-old stallion’s first time competing on British soil. Lottie, based in the Netherlands, was originally entered with her Tokyo Olympic and 2021 European championship medal-winning ride Everdale.

2. Farewell to a dressage legend

Double Olympic dressage champion Salinero has died at the age of 28. The partner of Dutch rider Anky van Grunsven, Salinero won individual gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. The pair set a freestyle world record at ’s-Hertogenbosch in 2006, scoring 87.925%, and followed it up with individual gold at the World Equestrian Games in Aachen that year. Over the course of his career, Salinero won five individual gold medals, plus four World Cup Final titles.

3. An incredible recovery

Italian showjumper Piergiorgio Bucci and his super gelding Cochello made a remarkable recovery during the jump-off for the Longines FEI World Cup qualifier in Madrid (27 November). The pair had set off in hot pursuit of the 42.16sec target set by speedy Frenchman Julien Epaillard with Caracole De La Roque in a hugely competitive 15-strong jump-off to decide the Madrid leg of the winter series. Everything looked to be going to plan, until a heart-stopping moment…

