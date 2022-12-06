Watch this amazing jump-off recovery: ‘I don’t think the crowd will forget that round!’





Hats off to Italian showjumper Piergiorgio Bucci and his super gelding Cochello for this remarkable recovery during the jump-off for the recent Longines FEI World Cup qualifier in Madrid (27 November).

The pair had set off in hot pursuit of the 42.16sec target set by speedy Frenchman Julien Epaillard with Caracole De La Roque in a hugely competitive 15-strong jump-off to decide the Madrid leg of the winter series.

Everything looked to be going to plan through the early part of the shortened course and Piergiorgio and the 13-year-old Casall gelding were attacking every fence.

“That looks slick,” said FEI TV commentator Phil Ghazala as the pair soared down the opening line of fences.

They were right in contention through the vertical-oxer double and Piergiorgio looked to be giving his French rival a serious run for his money as they entered the home stretch. The 47-year-old Italian rider pushed for a long stride approaching the penultimate oxer, over which Cochello landed steeply, then looked to trip on landing. His rider was pitched right out of the saddle and so far up the grey gelding’s neck that Piergiorgio was momentarily perched on Cochello’s ears with his arms wrapped round the gelding’s forehead.

We’ve all suffered that sinking feeling, when you’ve reached the point of no return and you’re braced for the inevitable thud as you hit the floor. But remarkably, just when it looked as though Piergiorgio could no longer defy gravity, Cochello lifted his head and the momentum threw his rider straight back into the saddle and, seemingly completely undeterred, the pair quickly set off once again, with an appreciative crowd applauding his stuntman antics.

There was no time to regain his stirrups as they executed a sharp right turn and, with the clock ticking and some serious prize money at stake, the flying Italian kicked on towards the final Liverpool vertical, soaring over clear and across the finish line in a time of 45.34sec, much to the cheering crowd’s delight.

“I don’t think the crowd will forget what they’ve just witnessed,” said Phil Ghazala. “And I don’t think ‘PG’ will forget that round. What a tremendous recovery.”

There were plenty of much deserved pats for the gallant Cochello, but Piergiorgio surely deserved a pat on the back, too, for that breathtaking recovery.

Their clear round was enough to earn fourth place, behind the class’s winner Julien Epaillard, but you have to ask what might have been, had it not been for that sensational near-miss.

