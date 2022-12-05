‘The love of my life’: horse returns to winning ways following arthritis surgery





Bradley Gibbs rode and trained Dawnie Boy, the winner of the conditions (level two) at the Wheatland point-to-point at Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire yesterday (4 December). Bradley described the eight-year-old owned by Julian Sherriff as “the love of my life”.

“He was entered to run in the novice riders with a young lad on him, but when the horse I was meant to be riding in this race had a hiccup mid-week, I decided to run Dawnie Boy in this race instead,” explained Bradley, who won the 14-runner race by three and a half lengths. “But when I was down at the start with him I was thinking why on earth I was running him in such a competitive race as I thought he might need a run prior to scoring any sort of result.”

Dawnie Boy has now won three of his four British pointing starts, but things haven‘t been plain sailing.

“I’ve had him for three or four years and have only run him four times,” said Bradley. “He was X-rayed and then operated on for arthritis in his knees, but as he was coming round from the operation, he freaked out and made a mess of himself – including chipping a bone in one of his knees.

“I’ve always thought a lot of him and taking my time has been worth it.”

Bradley explained it’s a case of managing Dawnie Boy.

“We have changed a lot of things with him, for example he goes on a Theraplate, which is a vibrating mat, for 30-40 minutes each day.”

You might also be interested in:

Mare whose face was paralysed by kick makes winning return Major course saved after defence secretary steps in ‘I only got a fat lip!’ amazing pictures show dramatic sequence of ‘lucky’ fall A Horse & Hound subscription makes a magical Christmas gift

Keep up to date with all of the action from London International, including breaking news and behind the scenes insight from each day of the show, with no limit on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.