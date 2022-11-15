



After a year out recovering from a paralysed face, six-year-old mare Southfield Lily made a winning return to the racetrack when landing the restricted race at the Portman Hunt point-to-point at Badbury Rings in Dorset (13 November). The mare by Yeats was ridden by Lily Bradstock for trainer Sara Bradstock and owner/breeder Angela Yeoman.

“She’s fairly quirky and didn’t start at her last meeting under Rules last year. So we ran her in a couple of point-to-points at Charing and Barbury this time last year, and she finished second and first,” said Lily.

“Then she was kicked in the face at home, and was off the track for nearly a year, so it was nice to see her do that today. She feels better than ever.”

The kick paralysed Southfield Lily’s nose, resulting in her left nostril not working.

“The nerve on the side of her face went to sleep so we had to wait for the bruising to go down and let the nerve heal,” added Lily. “We were advised to continue cantering her to help the circulation, and we worked with a physio, and now it’s fine.

“She also had a month in the field because eating the short grass helped get her nose working again, and she came back into full work in August. She’s been really good since.”

Lily explained the mare needs variety in her routine to keep her keen.

“She can get bored, so we take her cross-country schooling,” she said. “She loves jumping and can be a little bold at times. She’ll either run in another point-to-point or go back under Rules.”

