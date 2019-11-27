Liverpool International to host world premier of new horsemanship spectacle

A new show from performing artist and horseman Gilles Fortier will have its world premiere at the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show.

The Frenchman will be showcasing his performance “Magnetism”, which involves a mix of acrobatics, dance, aerial stunts, music and a pyrotechnic display.

The choreography will feature skilled horses along with a team of talented acrobats, including members of his family, along with a high-tech light show.

“It is fantastic to be hosting such a technical and highly skilled act that will keep everyone entertained and in awe of the skill required by Gilles and his team,” said show president Nina Barbour.

The show will take place as part of the afternoon and evening performances at the show, which will be held at the M&S Bank Arena from 28 to 31 December.

“Gilles Fortier has a reputation that is unrivalled in the equestrian world,” said a spokesman for the show.

“His unique skill in schooling some of the most spectacular horses and in using them to create magnificent showpieces has resulted in an unsurpassed entertainment experience.

“During his shows Gilles awakens emotions with a mixture of ancient techniques in a mixture of distinct styles, from dance to theatre through to circus, pyrotechnics and modern special effects. He portrays horsemanship through a range of stunning visual images.”

Top showjumpers, dressage riders and eventers are set to compete at this year’s show. The CSI4* classes and invitational freestyle dressage competition return for 2019, with the addition of the final of a new eventers’ grand prix series.

Tickets are still available, with family tickets starting from £16pp (plus fees). For more information, visit www.liverpoolhorseshow.com

