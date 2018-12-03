At the end of each year, the Liverpool International Horse Show (28-31 December), offers world class sport live music and spectacular family entertainment. There is something for everyone, including dressage, showjumping, great shopping plus so much more and now is the time to get your Liverpool International Horse Show tickets.

A variety of tickets are available prior to the show at the Liverpool Echo Arena, details of which can be found below.

Prices of Liverpool International Horse Show tickets

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and whereabouts you would like to sit. Top price seats, which are padded with the best view and include a gallery badge, command over £50 more in cost than the lowest priced tickets, where seats are in slightly less desirable locations. Discounts are also available for children under 14 years.

The show gets underway on Friday 28 December, with an evening performance featuring under-25 showjumping, live music and more. Seats for this day cost between £30.70 and £71.09, or £19.15 for children.

The tickets for the remainder of the show’s afternoon and evening performances range between £28 and £85.27 for the lowest and top priced tickets, bar the 31 December evening performance. The second and third priced tickets are £48.08 and £71.09 respectively. Afternoon performances kick off at 1pm (apart from the 31 December afternoon performance which begins at midday) with doors to the shopping village opening at 9am. Evening performances start at 7pm.

Prices for the evening performance on 31 December command slightly higher prices. The cheapest seats are set at £43.66. These then increase to £59.32, £79.97 and £101.17 for the top priced tickets.

If you would like to spend more than one day at the Liverpool International Horse Show, it is probably worth looking into season tickets. Purchasing a season ticket also takes away the hassle of purchasing tickets for individual performances, plus your purchase guarantees you the best located seats every performance. A season ticket costs £285.

If you really fancy splashing out on your Liverpool International trip, why not look at booking some hospitality or even a box?

Hospitality packages range from £162 to £205+VAT per person depending on the day and session you attend. Hospitality packages include a reserved table on the VIP platform, champagne reception, a three course meal and much more.

Private or shared boxes are also available and cost £140 per adult and £100 per child for all performances bar the New Year’s Eve show, for which prices increase to £170 and £130 respectively. Children under-five go free. For more information, visit the Liverpool International hospitality page.

