



1. Frankie Dettori on SPOTY shortlist

He might have been booted out of the jungle at the first opportunity, but the BBC’s panel of sporting experts have shown their appreciation of his talents on the racecourse by selecting Flat racing star Frankie Dettori as one of the six on the shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023. Frankie will be up against cricketer Stuart Broad, goalkeeper Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory Mcllroy. Although all have attained impressive sporting achievements this year, we’d love to see Frankie lift the trophy on Tuesday 19 December.

2. Huge boost for Britain’s Nations Cup show

When the news broke in the summer that Hickstead was not one of the chosen few venues that would make up the FEI’s new Longines League of Nations, there was huge disappointment as the future of the Nations Cup in Britain appeared to hang in the balance. Now Hickstead has grasped the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Spruce Meadows and Aachen, which host successful independent Nations Cups, with equine insurer Agria on board as title sponsor for both the Nations Cup and the Royal International Horse Show.

“We are enormously grateful to Agria for increasing their support of Hickstead,” said Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn. “Their contribution towards safeguarding the future of equestrian sport in this country cannot be underestimated. Agria coming on board as sponsor of the Nations Cup means we can now guarantee this hugely popular and iconic class will remain at Hickstead.”

3. An inspiring amateur triumphs

Amateur National Hunt jockey Lucy Turner, 30, made history at Aintree racecourse on Saturday (9 December) as the first female jockey to win the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase over the world-famous Grand National fences. Lucy has worked at Venetia Williams’ Herefordshire stables since she left school and she triumphed on the yard’s 18/1 shot Chambard, an 11-year-old gelding owned by David and Carol Shaw. “I’ve always wanted to ride a winner over these fences, so to do it on him means the world. If I can inspire someone from the next generation by winning here today, that’s wonderful,” said Lucy.

