Police hunt driver who left injured foal to die in the road





A foal was hit by a vehicle and left to die on the roadside by a driver who left the scene.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for any witnesses to or information about the hit-and-run death of the young donkey in the New Forest last week.

“This occurred in Brook, on the B3078 Roger Penny Way near the junction with Longcross Plain Road at around 5pm on Sunday, 3 December in dark and wet conditions,” a police spokesman said.

“The offending vehicle left the scene in the direction of Fordingbridge and Downton, leaving a broken mirror and headlight glass on the carriageway. The foal was later put down by agisters due to injuries received.”

Police said it is thought the vehicle involved in the incident was an older variety, as it had a glass rather than a plastic headlight.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped, called police and then remained to look after the foal,” the spokesman said.

“If you witnessed the incident or have seen a vehicle with recent damage similar to this, please call 101 quoting reference 44230494153.”

Roger Penny Way is one of the worst roads in the forest for collisions involving animals. H&H reported on a trial of putting salt licks in the area to try to keep animals away from the road, in January 2022.

