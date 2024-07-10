Final British Olympic teams confirmed and other things the horse world is talking about





Teams announced

The final British Olympic equestrian teams for the Paris Games have been confirmed today (10 July), with just over a fortnight to go till the opening ceremony. On behalf of the British Olympic Association (BOA), British Equestrian has named who will be in the teams and who will be the alternates for all three disciplines. The dressage, eventing and showjumping squads are confirmed.

Keep up to date with the latest on Paris

‘I never want pity’

Eventing legend William Fox-Pitt talks to H&H about his decision to retire, which he announced at Mars Badminton Horse Trials this year. “Nothing lasts for ever,” William said, after his 40 years at the top of the sport. William said he nearly called time on his career last October but “wanted to enjoy one last push”. “Badminton was good,” he said. “But it’s only 32 jumps and I don’t think I’m riding as well as I was. I never want pity. I was always fit as you like, could compete six advanced horses in a day easily; now I’m feeling five is too much.”

Read the full interview

Riders Minds Day

Equestrians are urged to wear something purple and ACT (act, care, talk), on the first Riders Minds Day on 9 August. Mental health charity Riders Minds is trying to promote positivity on what it is hoped will become an annual event. The charity’s founder and chair Victoria Wright said: “It’s time to unite, it’s time to stop talking about one another and start talking to each other. Always be humble, always be understanding and always be kind. The brightest smiles can hide a thousand wounds and people can be fighting inner battles you know absolutely nothing about.”

Find out how to get involved

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.