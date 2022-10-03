Fell pony filly foal is top lot in breed’s first online sale





For the first time in the Fell pony breed’s history, ponies from two leading studs were sold via online auction, where a filly foal topped the trade at £5,500.

North West Auctions conducted the sale of registered Fell ponies on behalf of the Drybarrows Stud of David Thompson, Penrith and the Bracklinn Stud of Alistair Smith, Dunblane.

There were 150 active bidders and more than 25 successful buyers, which included nine ponies finding new homes abroad.

Leading the bids at £5,500 was the black filly Drybarrows Harmony, by Bluecap Gilbert out of Drybarrows Distinction, who was sold to Ms Colquhoun in south Cumbria.

This was followed by £4,900 for Drybarrows Hallmark, a black colt foal also by Bluecap Gilbert, who sold to the south of England, to Ms Fouch.

American buyer Ms Snar bought Drybarrows Havana, by Drybarrows Dynamic, for £3,700. Drybarrows Hot Stepper, by Drybarrows Bowie, sold for £3,500 to Riverwind Stables in South Carolina, which also took home the top-priced foal from the Bracklinn Stud, the Carrock I’m Yer Man filly Bracklinn Violet, for £3,700.

Colt foals from the Bracklinn Stud sold to £2,700 for Bracklinn Hotshot, who is by the late Bracklinn Jackpot.

The sale also included a selection of yearlings upwards. These ponies peaked at £4,300 for three-year-old filly Drybarrows Edelwiss, sired by Drybarrows Bowie out of Holling Tara. She joins Ms Wohlfarth in Germany.

The yearling colt Drybarrows Guardian, by Bracklinn Jackpot, sold for a final bid of £2,900.

A grey yearling filly by Carrock I’m Yer Man, Bracklinn Clemmie, achieved £3,400, also selling to Riverwind Stables.

All foals forward in the sale averaged £2,412.22. Yearlings and older ponies averaged £2,418.

