Farewell to a top stallion, Carl Hester’s latest victory and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to a top sports stallion

Tributes have been paid to Jackaroo, who has died aged 16. William Micklem said a “deteriorating situation with a damaged foreleg left us with no option”. Jackaroo was by Master Imp, and out a mare by Chair Lift. He was a full brother to High Kingdom, the London 2012 Olympic team silver medal-winning ride of Zara Tindall, and Mandiba, who was ridden at the Beijing Olympics by Karen O’Connor. “To say he was loved would be an understatement. Like his Chair Lift dam, High Dolly, and his brothers, Mandiba and High Kingdom, he combined an extraordinary gentleness with both joie de vivre and courage,” said William.

2. Carl Hester’s grand prix win

Carl Hester has scored another victory with Fiona Bigwood’s 13-year-old stallion Fame, as selection for the European Dressage Championships edges closer. The pair won the Hartpury Premier League grand prix yesterday (6 July) on 77.39%. Carl took over the ride of Fame at the end of 2022 and they have enjoyed a successful year to date. “When I have him relaxed like that he’s a dream to ride,” said Carl. “He’s talented but with a talented brain as well and when you put those together it’s so lovely to ride.”

3. The late Queen’s stud groom on her much-loved mare Emma

Terry Pendry has spoken of Her Majesty’s great equine loves – including her last and much-loved pony Emma. Terry was a guest on episode 18 of the Fell Pony Podcast, hosted by Tom Lloyd, on 26 June. Mr Pendry said Emma always had “the most wonderful disposition”, and that Her Majesty rode “right to the end”. “She rode Emma on 18 July, then two days later left for Scotland. And we all know how she came home.”

