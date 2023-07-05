Horse and rider injured in incident with ‘aggressive’ Alsatian





Police have warned owners of the need to keep dogs under control, after a rider fell off and both she and her horse were injured.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating an incident in Stroud on Saturday (24 June) when a loose dog spooked a ridden horse.

“It was reported that a woman was riding her horse across Bear Hill in Rodborough at around 11.45am when an Alsatian-type dog ran up to the horse in what was described as an aggressive manner,” a spokesman for the force said. “This spooked the horse, which caused it to run away and the rider fell off in the process.”

The spokesman added that both the rider and the horse, who was found later, more than a mile away, both sustained minor injuries.

PC Melanie Campbell said: “This incident is a reminder to all dog owners to keep their dogs under control, especially around horses, whether out on a hack or in a field.

“This incident could have had a different outcome for both the rider and the horse and it’s lucky they weren’t seriously injured.”

Officers have asked anyone who saw what happened or knows the owner of the dog to come forward.

Anyone with information can complete a form on the police website, quoting incident number 378 of 24 June.

