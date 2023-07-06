‘He was a dream to ride’: Carl Hester adds fresh grand prix win to star horse’s tally





Carl Hester and Fame have added another super grand prix win to their record, as selection for the European Dressage Championships edges closer.

Carl and Fame topped the grand prix at the Hartpury Premier League today (6 July), with an excellent score of 77.39%.

It appeared an easy and relaxed round, with nines awarded for passage and pirouettes, and a 10 for their final halt.

“When I have him relaxed like that he’s a dream to ride,” said Carl. “He’s talented but with a talented brain as well and when you put those together it’s so lovely to ride.

“He got a bit spicy on the last centre line, because he’s starting to know the test now and he knew it was the last line. But it was definitely one of my nicer rides.

Carl first took over the ride on Fiona Bigwood’s 13-year-old Bordeaux x Rhodium stallion at the end of 2022, and the pair have enjoyed a lot of success in 2023. Carl has focused on getting him out and about at both Premier Leagues and international shows, and as a combination they are virtually unbeaten, with just Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep pipping them at Wellington CDI last month.

“Doing lots of shows with him this year and building him up continuously has paid off and he has got his head around it all,” said Carl, who hopes to have both Fame and his other interational grand prix horse En Vogue selected for the European Dressage Championships later this summer. “I’m so thrilled with him.”

Carl rides En Vogue in the Hartpury CDI3* grand prix tomorrow (7 July).

Don’t miss our exclusive Spotlight feature on Fame, with insight from Carl Hester, groom Lucy Scudamore and judge Stephen Clarke, in this week’s issue of H&H, dated 6 July.

