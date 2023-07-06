‘How lucky I am to have had him in my life’: top sports stallion dies aged 16





Tributes have been paid to the much-loved sports horse stallion Jackaroo, who was put down on 28 June aged 16.

“So very sad to report that today we said goodbye to Jackaroo,” said William Micklem. “A deteriorating situation with a damaged foreleg gave us no other option.”

Jackaroo was by Master Imp and out of the point-to-point-winning mare High Dolly, who was by Chair Lift.

Jackaroo was known to be approximately 96% thoroughbred, and a much sought-after stallion. His two full brothers are High Kingdom, the five-star stalwart and Olympic team silver medal-winning ride of Zara Tindall at London 2012, and Mandiba, who was ridden at the Beijing Olympics and the 2010 World Equestrian Games by Karen O’Connor.

William said Jackaroo was “always pleased to see you”.

“He was just two days old when vet Cormac Hassett MRCVS carried him away from his dead mother, but he survived to become a favourite with all he came into contact with,” he said.

“He lived a 15-year life of freedom in a 25-acre section of glorious Wicklow, but special thanks to Gina McCann for her gentle care during his working holidays at Hartwell Stud.”

William said Jackaroo leaves “several high-class performers”, including five of his offspring who have achieved top-10 eventing finishes and working hunter championships in the last fortnight.

“I have two performance-proved broodmares out of his gorgeous full sister Nuff Kisses, both by Puissance, who I know will add significantly to the family story,” said William.

“How lucky I am to have these extraordinary genes and to have had Jackaroo in my life.”

