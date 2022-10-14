Farewell to a top pony, saddlery fitters’ weight concerns and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A final farewell to a top pony

Arrowhead Quiver, a former star of the 138cm showjumping circuit, has died aged 26. The much-loved gelding won more than £5,200 during his career and topped 36 classes in his last two years of jumping alone. Arrowhead Quiver graced all the big stages, from Horse of the Year Show to Liverpool and Bolesworth, and had spent the last seven years with the Loveridge family, being jumped by sisters Luli and Anouska. “He took us to all these amazing venues and he never stopped, never bucked, never did anything other than be the most adorable family pony,” said Jemma Loveridge.

2. Saddlery fitters’ concerns

A survey of UK-based saddlery fitters has revealed some of their biggest concerns. The survey was part of a project between Redwings, the Horse Trust and the Society of Master Saddlers, focusing on the role saddlery fitters play in observing and helping to resolve some of the issues that may affect horse welfare. Of the 41 participants, 22.45% said the biggest concern was horse weight issues; overweight and underweight horses. The second-biggest concern was owners’ lack of knowledge. It is hoped the work will shine a light on the “positive influence” saddlery fitters can have on horse welfare.

3. The Horse & Hound Podcast

In this week’s podcast young five-star eventer Bubby Upton talks to H&H about her 2022 season so far. The rider delves into the pressures of combining studying for a degree with eventing at the highest level, bouncing back from difficult moments at Badminton and Luhmühlen, and her exciting plans for the future, including a new yard. Plus, the H&H team brings you a run-down of all the action and their favourite moments from HOYS, and we take a look at some of the news stories appearing in the magazine this week.

