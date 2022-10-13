‘He was a joy’: final farewell to medal-winning ‘family pony’





The owners of a medal-winning 138cm jumping pony who was “part of the family” have paid tribute to the “joy” of owing him after his death aged 26.

Arrowhead Quiver won gold at the England, Wales and Ireland Home Pony Internationals with Luli Loveridge. He also won the 138cm national title at the 2018 British Showjumping National Championships with Luli, then the next day was on the winning team in the 80cm Just for Schools championship with Luli’s younger sister Anouska.

“He was an absolute superstar,” the sisters’ mother Jemma told H&H. “Luli was 18 when we got him, seven years ago, and we’d never done anything like what we did with him. We’d done a couple of local events, then suddenly we were on the junior circuit.

“He did all the 138cm classes; he took us to Horse of the Year Show, where he came second, Bolesworth and Liverpool to do the mini major. He took us to all these amazing venues and he never stopped, never bucked, never did anything other than be the most adorable family pony.”

Jemma described Quiver, who won over £5,200 in his career and topped 36 classes in his last two years of jumping, as the family’s “third dog”, who would go into the kitchen, and who loved going to the beach.

“He was a proper member of the family,” she said. “He lived out and whenever he saw me, he’d whinny to me. He was a proper joy.

“I remember when Anouska did her first winters on him and she was petrified – not crying but with tears rolling down her face – but he just got it, he took her round.

“On his last morning, we all sat with him from 7am, with the dogs, all of us reading our books, and him lying with us, eating away with his ears pricked, and it was rather lovely. He was very special; I don’t know how to say it but he was definitely our most special pony of a lifetime.”

