Farewell to a prolific equestrian figure, a development opportunity, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to an equestrian who left a significant legacy

Peter Lewis, the towering and immensely popular figure in the equestrian and saddlery trades died on 8 November aged 79.During 50 years in the industry, Peter served as president of the Society of Master Saddlers, chairman of the British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) and master of The Worshipful Company of Saddlers. He was a successful equestrian retailer, highly skilled saddler and saddle-fitter, a mentor to many apprentices – and a gentleman. “Peter was a lovely man with a vast knowledge of our industry,” said Claire Williams, executive director of BETA.

Read the full obituary

2. How riders around the world keep their horses in work during snow and ice

Winter is upon us, and various parts of the country have had their first flurry of snow this week. It can be a tough task keeping up ridden work when the bad weather arrives in the UK, but other places in the world are covered with snow and ice through much of winter and people keep on riding. We speak to equestrians from far and wide about their tips to keep going no matter what the weather, from going barefoot to fitting pads and ice studs…

Read the full story

3. An amazing equestrian property opportunity for £500,000

Do you dream of developing your own equestrian property? This development opportunity sits in approximately 13 acres, and includes the conversion of a former hen house into a five-bedroom single-storey home. The plot is a mile from Wrenbury village, Cheshire, with multiple equestrian centres nearby including South View and Kelsall Hill.

Find out more about this plot

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.