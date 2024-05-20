Fairytale Grand National winner retiring in good health, plus other things the horse world is talking about

1. Much-loved Grand National winner retires
Grand National winner Corach Rambler, who was a bargain when purchased for just £17,000, has been retired “in excellent physical condition” following a wonderful career. Connections called the 2023 Grand National winner a “horse of a lifetime” for his syndicate of seven owners, The Ramblers. In a statement, trainer Lucinda Russell, partner Peter Scudamore, and The Ramblers described the horse’s retirement as a joyous decision though one laced with sadness.
A tribute to this wonderful horse
2. Top showjumper able to return to Britain for recovery
In positive news, Irish showjumper Trevor Breen, who sustained three fractures of his lower neck and back in a fall at the Hamburg grand prix, will now not have to undergo another operation and is therefore able to return home to Britain this week. H&H previously reported that Trevor had had an operation to stabilise the worst fracture and that it was thought he would need further surgery.
Read more on Trevor’s recovery
3. This week’s dream move
Today we are happily imagining what it would be like to live in a castle in Italy with 74 acres, covered and outdoor arenas, and a swimming pool. This incredible pad is situated in Largo Dell’ Olgiata, 20km north of Rome and 20 minutes from Roma Urbe Airport. Lovely.
You might also be interested in:
Subscribe to Horse & Hound this spring for great savings
‘A complete underdog story’: meet highly fancied Grand National runner Corach Rambler
‘He is the cleverest horse’: Grand National provides fairytale result for British connections
‘A long road ahead but we’ve had so much support’: update on Trevor Breen after fall left him ‘millimetres from dying’
‘It was an uphill task, but I’m so proud’: sensational silver for Ireland at European Showjumping Championships
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.