Fairytale Grand National winner retiring in good health, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Much-loved Grand National winner retires

Grand National winner Corach Rambler, who was a bargain when purchased for just £17,000, has been retired “in excellent physical condition” following a wonderful career. Connections called the 2023 Grand National winner a “horse of a lifetime” for his syndicate of seven owners, The Ramblers. In a statement, trainer Lucinda Russell, partner Peter Scudamore, and The Ramblers described the horse’s retirement as a joyous decision though one laced with sadness.

2. Top showjumper able to return to Britain for recovery

In positive news, Irish showjumper Trevor Breen, who sustained three fractures of his lower neck and back in a fall at the Hamburg grand prix, will now not have to undergo another operation and is therefore able to return home to Britain this week. H&H previously reported that Trevor had had an operation to stabilise the worst fracture and that it was thought he would need further surgery.

3. This week’s dream move

Today we are happily imagining what it would be like to live in a castle in Italy with 74 acres, covered and outdoor arenas, and a swimming pool. This incredible pad is situated in Largo Dell’ Olgiata, 20km north of Rome and 20 minutes from Roma Urbe Airport. Lovely.

