Exhilarating highs and disappointing lows at the Euros – what the horse world is talking about





1. Ros Canter leading Britain to team and individual gold

Ros Canter topped the European Eventing Championships on Sunday, securing individual gold and leading Britain to team gold on Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo.

“I’m very relieved – there’s quite a lot of pressure when you have a bit of a margin,” said Ros, who entered the arena with two fences in hand, and had one down. “It almost makes it worse – the expectation was I should win it so I had to keep myself in my bubble, remind myself who I was sat on and try to do the best job I could in that situation.”

Find out what else Ros had to say after this tremendous victory

2. Tom McEwen’s bad fortune at the Euros

Tom McEwen was ruled out of the running at the European Eventing Championships on Saturday following a fall late on the cross-country course. Tom’s ride JL Dublin dropped his back legs on the rails into Le coffin Fischer (fence 22abc), incurring 11 penalties for breaking a frangible, and then put in an awkward jump at the shoulder brush out of the water at fence 25b (Le gué des nations FEI), unseating Tom.

The ground proved a strong factor in the cross-country, with horses tiring as they progressed round the shortened course, and there were also several falls among the riders before Tom.

Read more on how the course rode

3. A brilliant ride in tough conditions for Laura Collett

The third team rider, Laura Collett (London 52), made it to the finish of cross country with a relatively quick 9.2 time-faults, though their round was reviewed after she knocked a flag at the corner (fence 20b), the Bivouac combination. Laura set out to challenge for the podium in fourth place after dressage on 22.4, and keep Britain’s hopes of maintaining their gold-medal position alive. However, she had to draw on all her experience, skill and strength to nurse London 52 home.

“It was tough,” said Laura. “Right from the beginning the ground is seriously testing. The jumps feel very, very big. He’s a really scopey horse and even he felt like he had to make a big jump everywhere. The combinations come up thick and fast and there’s just nowhere to let them have a breather.”

More from Laura Collett on her brave round

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.