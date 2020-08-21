Eventing legends Pippa Funnell, Mark Todd, Oliver Townend and dressage superstar Carl Hester are among top names set to help celebrate the “very best of Burghley”.

Land Rover Burghley’s online event will take place on 4-6 September, the weekend the horse trials should have run, with organisers “determined” to mark the 2020 date. Friday will be a “sumptuous” day of retail therapy and Saturday the website will play a “huge” range of Burghley archive material. On Sunday fans can enjoy an “all-star” cast schedule including demos and interviews, and the “ultimate Burghley champion”, the top rider with the most votes cast by fans on Facebook and Instagram until 24 August, will be revealed.

The full Sunday programme includes:

Strictly Dressage with “maestro” Carl Hester and international dressage judge Nick Burton

Mark Todd gives an insight into his new racing career

Pippa Funnell welcomes fans to the Billy Stud

Oliver Townend reveals how he dealt with lockdown and gives an insight into adapting to the “new normal”

“Our host Clare Balding discusses the “road to Tokyo” with Dickie Waygood and Henry Bullen, we hear from the Burghley young event horse winners and Clare meets the new course designer Derek di Grazia and bids farewell to Captain Mark Phillips as they talk cross-country,” said a spokesman for the event.

“Throughout the programme we will be counting down to the ultimate Burghley champion and taking you on a Burghley odyssey, reflecting on some of the most memorable moments of the event’s past.”

Event director Elizabeth Inman said the event’s loyal visitors and followers were insistent that their Burghley weekend would not go unmarked.

“Without the support of so many within the sport we could not have put together this super weekend of celebration,” she said. “This year we ask our visitors to enjoy their Burghley Food Walk picnic at home while watching this fantastic programme of all things Burghley.”

