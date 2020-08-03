Virtual Burghley Young Event Horse final goes global

The Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse 2020 will take place virtually, allowing riders from around the world to take part for the first time.

A spokesman for the event said as in the traditional competition, judges are looking are looking for an athletic, loose-moving horse with a promising jumping technique and attitude who, with correct training and production, is likely to develop physically and mentally into a strong three-day event horse .

The event is open to four- and five-year-olds, and riders are required to submit a combination of videos and photographs to cover three phases; dressage, jumping and conformation.

“We are delighted to provide owners and riders with a competition in this unusual year and excited to be able to extend the class to overseas participants for the first time,” said Elizabeth Inman, event director.

Article continued below…

[collection name=”small”]

The winner of each section will receive a £1,000 Dubarry voucher and feature on the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials website on 4-6 September, the weekend the horse trials was due to take place before it was cancelled – for the first time in its history – owing to the pandemic. The online event plans to celebrate the horse trials’ past, present and future with a packed schedule of online and social activities, including a feature programme on the Sunday for fans to enjoy at home.

Entries are now open, and close on 21 August.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.