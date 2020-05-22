The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (2-6 September) has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the event said: “It is the first time since the event’s inception in 1961 that we have had to cancel. We must however act responsibly, and our absolute priority is the health and safety of our community, including everyone directly involved with the event; our visitors, sponsors, competitors, owners, helpers, trade exhibitors and contractors. Particular thanks are due to our insurance brokers and underwriters who have guided us through this period.”

Sir Richard Jewson, chairman of the Burghley Horse Trials committee, commented: “One of the joys of being involved with Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is to be continually reminded how much this iconic event is loved by the many who create, take part and attend. We are so appreciative of the support and co-operation that we have received at this difficult time; not least from our title sponsor Land Rover. We wish everyone well in these uncertain times.

“We must now focus our efforts on planning the 2021 event [1-5 September], which all of us are sure will be a special celebration.”

Burghley is the fifth of the world’s seven five-stars to be cancelled in 2020, with Kentucky, Badminton, Luhmühlen and Adelaide already victims of Covid-19. The new US event at the level, Maryland Five-Star at Fair Hill (15-18 October), and Pau in France (22-25 October) are still scheduled to take place.

Other recent international horse trials cancellations include the Dutch four-star at Boekelo (1-4 October) and Semalease Camphire (29 July-2 August) in Ireland.

All British Eventing fixtures are now cancelled up to and including the weekend 6-7 June, with many after this having already pulled the plug including the international fixtures at Alnwick Ford (20-21 June) and Keysoe (27-28 June).

