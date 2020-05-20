No British CCI4*-Ls this year as Covid-19 claims another major event

The Land Rover Blair Castle Horse Trials (27-30 August) has been cancelled owing to Covid-19.

With Bramham and Blenheim already off the agenda for 2020, there will be no CCI4*-L events in Britain this year.

“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the competitors, exhibitors, sponsors and spectators who were due to attend the event, but also to us as organisers and hosts,” said Blair’s statement.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly – Blair Castle is an incredibly important event for the Scottish equestrian community and the local economy, but we need to prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved. We explored other ways to keep various competition elements, but it is important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have Blair Castle without our spectators and trade exhibitors in attendance.

“We also want to take this opportunity to give a thank you to our event partners, especially Jaguar Land Rover who provide key support, which facilitates us to bring together the special event that is Blair Castle.”

Blair was due to run international classes CCI4*-L, CCI3*-L, CCI1*-Intro, CCI2*-L and CCI4*-S, as well as the Scottish Grassroots Festival. The event also encompasses affiliated showjumping, showing, numerous trade stands and a country fair.

Sarah Troughton, the head trustee at Atholl Estates, added this was “an unavoidable decision with the safety of the local community, all the riders and the many helpers and volunteers uppermost in our minds”.

She added: “The 2021 event [26-29 August 2021] will be all the more special and we look forward to seeing you then.”

Britain still has 14 international eventing fixtures listed on the FEI calendar for 2020 (Alnwick Ford, Keysoe, Barbury, Bishop Burton, Burgham, Chilham Park, Somerford Park, Wellington, Burghley, Cornbury Park, South of England, Little Downham, Osberton and Bicton Arena), but it seems unlikely all will run as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect sport, and all aspects of life.

