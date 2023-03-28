How eventing dressage scores affect horse fall risks and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Research identifies 16 horse fall risk factors

Researchers have found that preventing horse and rider combinations who score particularly high levels of dressage penalties from going cross-country could make eventing safer – as one of the sport’s biggest ever studies identifies 16 risk factors for cross-country horse falls. The study, “Towards a safer sport: risk factors for cross-country horse falls at British Eventing competition”, was carried out by researchers from the University of Central Lancashire and the University of Nottingham Trent, with funding from Myerscough College. It analysed data from 749,534 British Eventing (BE) cross-country starts from 1 January 2005 to 31 December 2015.

2. A £100,000 prize pot for a Welsh show

The showjumping world has reacted with delight to the news the David Broome Event Centre will stage four Longines world ranking classes in 2023 worth £100,000 in total, having secured major sponsorship and significant financial backing. The south Wales venue’s two CSI2* shows (April 28 to 1 May and 25 to 28 August) will each have two world ranking classes, with major sponsors in eVet secured for the spring international and Equestrian Surfaces for the August fixture. The Billy Stud and Equine America have also given significant financial backing.

3. A £1 horse who has been nursed back to health

A former eventer who once needed three fire crews to help him get to his feet as he was so weak – with a vet on standby to put him down – is now well and happy and preparing for a new career in showing. When Leanne Iles bought Henry for just £1, he was “very skinny and covered in scabs from rain rot”. Thanks to her efforts, he has gone from having less than a 50% chance of survival to being prepared for Leanne’s daughter Elisha to show.

