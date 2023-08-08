Eventing Connie with ‘talent and temperament’ takes three-year-old jockey into the show ring





Connemara gelding Grey’s Village Melody melted hearts at this year’s British Connemara Pony Society breed show when he was spotted carrying a three-year-old jockey in the show ring, on his debut in a showing class.

Grey’s Village Melody, known as Brian by his connections, is an eight-year-old by famed stallion I Love You Melody out of Barana Grey. Owned by John and Emma Rugman of Clarkstown Connemara Ponies, Brian had jumped double clear at a BE100 a week before his mini rider jumped aboard.

Emma bought Brian as an unbroken three-year-old from Ireland. She had had a penchant for the stallion and mare combination for many years, since she bought Brian’s brother from breeder Brian Tuohy.

“The line just works for us and so I’ve always sought out ponies with this breeding,” said Emma. “I bought Brian unseen from Cian Fenney; I’ve owned his siblings so I was pretty sure I’d like him.”

Although Brian mainly events, Emma said that he would do any job: “He’s just up for anything, though he lives for his jumping. At home he’s a nanny to all the youngsters but there’s not really anything he can’t do.”

Last season, Emma’s stepdaughter Izzy Rugman took Brian’s reins, but this term Annabel Ridgway has taken over the ride. They have qualified for the Pony Club championships and are hoping to qualify for Badminton at a Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships qualifier next month.

“They’ve had some amazing results after some brilliant performances,” Emma said.

At the Connemara breed show, Emma’s three-year-old niece Ida Crutchley steered Brian in the family pony class to finish third.

“He was as good as gold, even though it was his first showing show; it was all very different for him, though he did a lovely show and looked after Ida,” said Emma. “Ida was desperate to be let off the lead rein and have a trot on her own, but we said maybe next time!

“This line has fitted in with us so well; the ponies have the perfect combination of talent and temperament. I’m now very lucky to have the dam at home with us, at the age of 23. She arrived with us seven weeks ago from Ireland and she’ll live out her days here.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.