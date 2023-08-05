



The 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) has come to a close, but we’re not quite ready to let the magic die down just yet. The well-attended showing classes saw many young riders come to the fore as well as a selection of novice ponies and horses who were attending the fixture for the very first time. Check out these Royal International Horse Show winners from the 2023 show, and see if you agree with the judges’ choices…

Royal International Horse Show winners

1. Kilcarna Brilliant

Sarah-Ann Gunn’s lightweight hunter claims both the hunter championship and the overall supreme horse accolade under his producer Will Morton.

2. Beech Hall Ryan

The legendary working hunter pony, 16, gives Izzy Hartswood-Collier a dream first Royal International pony supreme ride to clinch the overall title.

3. Mulberry Lane

Susan Tennant’s supreme working hunter champion delights the judges and the crowds with Craig Kiddier to finish reserve horse supreme in the list of Royal International Horse Show winners.

4. Hightopps Black Magic

The first-season show pony lead rein is mini champion and reserve supreme for owner Naomi Bradwell, rider Scarlett Smith and handler/producer Adam Forster.

5. Red Rock III

The coloured cob advances on the reserve supreme title he achieved in last year’s coloured championship to win the overall title with his owner/rider Janay Leeman in the saddle.

6. Bellflower

Georgina Ree’s mare captured the ridden Arab sash on her Hickstead debut.

7. Lowlandview James Bond

The Dartmoor gelding tops a competitive Heritage Pretty Polly championship for his Blackpool-based connections, including rider Harriet Lomas and handler Lynsey Lomas.

8. Star Smokey

RIHS open worker debutante Florrie Duncalf and Laura Wheelwright’s Star Smokey finish second in the 143cm working hunter pony class before posting section reserve.

9. Times Square III

For the second time in a row, Danielle Heath and the Mears’ small riding horse capture top spot in the riding horse championship.

10. Parkgate Royal Visit William

The small hack heads the supreme hack championship for his owner Nick Brookes and producer Robert Walker.

11. Hortons Cut Above

Hayley Erner’s home-produced lightweight is crowned supreme amateur cob, with Hayley in the saddle.

12. New Illusion

The amateur riding horse spoils are presented to the winning small, ridden by Sophie Openshaw.

13. Coppinshill Commemoration

Harlow White, 11, heads the M&M first ridden class with her mother Chelsea White’s Dartmoor en route to the section title.

14. Castra

Stephanie Fitt’s home-bred mare achieved coloured pony supreme victory before finishing reserve in the overall coloured championship.

15. Laburnum Richard

For the second time in his career, Amy Smith’s Connemara lands the overall M&M working hunter pony supreme honour.

16. The Boss

Loren Gaskin rides her 15-year-old coloured stallion to win the senior ridden sash.

17. Copenhagen

Simon Reynolds is victorious in the cob championship aboard Rowena Stevenson’s lightweight gelding.

18. Briarhill Buddy Bolden

Meg Edmondson is crowned small hunter winner with her own gelding, who also was crowned supreme intermediate under Harriet Dennison.

19. Amblynn Tiramisu

Charlotte Leonard does a one-two in the miniature supreme, including taking the top title with her home-produced stallion.

20. Bloomfield Eloquence

Liz Prowting’s middleweight contender scores the ladies’ hunter tricolour for the second time in his career partnered by Alice Homer.

21. Emlaughmore Lightening

The amateur M&M accolade is lifted by Casey Ormrod riding her home-produced Connemara pony.

22. Brookdale Limited Edition

Issy Mears and her gelding lift the maxi cob accolade for the second time.

23. Dolphins Lawyer

The Pretty Polly supreme championship is won by Isabella Worthington, 20, and her home-produced intermediate show riding type.

24. Springwater Tactician

Craig Elenor leads Finlay Clay and the Dartmoor gelding to finish reserve in the mini M&M championship for the second time on the bounce.

25. Seabourne Silent Valley

The lightweight hunter wins his amateur class and the home-produced hunter sash with Francoise Babington in the saddle.

26. San Miguel

Reserve for the home-produced hunter crown is Jane Collins and her second placed lightweight.

27. Gwerniago Gethin

Ashley Bird’s Welsh section D stallion wins the 143cm M&M working hunter pony class before claiming reserve in the section championship.

28. Pumphill Rasputin

Poppy Gresty wins the Pretty Polly Heritage first ridden class on the Dartmoor gelding.

29. Roseberry Fascinator

Alice Binks repeats her 2022 result with Jane Bennison’s small show riding type, who wins her class and stands reserve intermediate supreme.

30. Danwood Llewellyn

Hannah Atkinson rides her own and her mother Linda’s home-bred Welsh section C to finish as M&M supreme champion.

31. Merrycorner Mister Bui

The 153cm contender wins a fourth show hunter pony supreme with Zara Brookes.

32. Monivea Black Magic

Pippa Kirby’s home-bred traditional stallion tops his class and is reserve for the coloured pony supreme title.

33. Roseberry Picture Perfect

The 143cm show pony, a Hickstead debutant, is supreme show pony with Chloe Heathcote riding.

34. Rowfantina Orlando-Bloom

James Burchell gallops his grandmother Mandy Burchell Small’s home-bred on their lap of honour after they win the M&M young rider spoils.

35. St Giles Devole

Phoebe Price is crowned amateur hack champion with her own small campaigner.

36. Show Team George

The part-bred championship is secured by Reise Shakespeare and his large class winner.

37. Bens Twelve

The 20-year-old former hunt horse nets the senior in-hand title, handled by Zara Thain.

38. Tiger Eye

After winning the small division, Liberty Taylor-Hopkins and her 11-year-old step up to land the overall amateur hunter field.

