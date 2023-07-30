



The much-loved 143cm contender Beech Hall Ryan became one of the few working hunters to ever secure top honours in the Supreme Products supreme pony championship at the 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Beech Hall Ryan, a 16-year-old gelding by Rathcoona Holiday Boy, and his 15-year-old rider Izzy Hartswood-Collier were last to perform in front of supreme judges Pearl Underwood, Alison Leddingham and Tony Whipps.

The pair’s flawless show displayed balance and rhythm as well as a true working hunter gallop down the grandstand. They finished on a score of 28/30, two marks clear of their nearest rivals.

It took a little while for supreme first-timer Izzy to realise what had just happened as she came back into the line-up. When everything came into focus, she put her hand to her mouth, dropped her reins and threw her arms around her pony.

“I am just so shocked, and so grateful to Ryan for this; he’s my once in a lifetime pony,” said an elated Izzy. “To win here in the working hunter class and go champion was a dream, and I was just happy to even be in the supreme. I never expected this as we were against all the beautiful show ponies, but what an honour.

“I can get nervous when jumping, but Ryan looks after me and he’s so reliable, kind and forgiving. It was my first time in the main ring, too. Thankfully, Ryan is such a good boy.”

Izzy’s mother Claire Collier was ringside.

“I felt sick for her going in there,” she said. “It’s always been a family dream to have a RIHS worker winner. There’s no other pony I’d feel safe putting my child on. Izzy has an autoimmune condition called behcet’s disease, so she can’t stand up to going on the floor or being knocked about. As a mother, I need to ensure she has safe ponies, which Ryan totally is.”

Reserve with a score of 26/30 was the mini champions, Adam Forster leading Naomi Bradwell’s foot-perfect show pony lead rein contender Hightopps Black Magic, ridden by Scarlet Smith.

Harriet Dennison and Meg Edmondson’s Briarhill Buddy Bolden, intermediate champions, scored 24/30, while show pony champions Chloe Heathcote and home-bred Roseberry Picture Perfect were just behind on 23/30.

Show hunter pony champions, Zara Brookes and Merrycorner Mister Bui, netted 22/30, while Danwood Llewellyn and Hannah Atkinson represented the natives and scored 19/20.

