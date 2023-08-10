Disappointment, delight and a groom’s story: must-read stories from today at the Europeans





The European Eventing Championships dressage started today and the Brits made a great start, holding first and third at the end of the day courtesy of Kitty King and Yasmin Ingham.

Catch up with all of the day’s most important action here…

Britain’s Kitty King and Vendredi Biats took an early lead in the first rotation of team riders.

Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Sarah Ennis kicked off Germany and Ireland’s efforts…

In the first block after lunch, Germany’s second rider, Christoph Wahler, felt Carjatan was maybe too relaxed.

This first European Eventing Championships dressage day’s real excitement came in the final session, when Yasmin Ingham grabbed top spot on Banzai Du Loir.

Tom Jackson makes his senior squad debut for Britain here, riding his test as an individual tomorrow and we spoke to his groom Chloe Whitelam.

Finally, we caught up with several top riders, including Yasmin and Kitty, to hear their first reactions to Pierre Le Goupil’s cross-country course.

