



Becky Moody and Jagerbomb bounced back in the grand prix special at 2025 European Dressage Championships, posting 77.8% to come within touching distance of their personal best.

Becky admitted she was disappointed with her 74.83% in the grand prix, which left her eighth – a sign of how high her standards have become in such a short time. Even as she spoke to the press afterwards, her focus had already shifted to what she could improve for the special.

She followed championship debutante Katharina Hemmer, who overtook the provisional lead from Lottie Fry and Glamourdale with a personal best 78.68%. Katharina’s ride was so impressive that it left both her and German team coach Monica Theodorescu wiping away tears.

Looking determined to respond, Becky opened with another of the halts she and Jagerbomb have been working on – square, secure and setting the tone.

This time, she kept more power flowing into the trot work, and the pair were exceptional in the piaffe and passage, especially in the transitions between the two. For much of the test, they were tracking Katharina’s score in the grand prix special at the European Dressage Championships.

“Loads better than the grand prix,” Becky reflected. “He took me a little bit by surprise the other day because I expected him to be hotter than he was. Today he’d had a very chilled day – maybe a bit more feed – and he had a bit more go, which made life easier.”

Their walk section averaged a touch under sevens, pulling the marks down slightly. After a mistake in yesterday’s extended canter, when Jagerbomb popped in an unscheduled flying change, Becky rode it more conservatively today.

“The piaffe wasn’t his best, the passage was okay, but I had to help him a bit, and I was tentative in the extended canter after yesterday,” she explained. “So to get that mark knowing there are more marks still in there – I’m pleased with that.”

European Dressage Championships: Becky Moody nails the special

But, in Isabell Werth-like fashion, she nailed the final movements, picking up eights and nines to finish just 0.7% off her personal best.

“What I’m going to keep striving for is that I can get that ultimate energy that makes everything else feel easy — but still keep his mind relaxed enough that he’s happy to just say, ‘okay, we halt here’ and do it,” Becky added. “We’re still a work in progress, and probably will be for years to come.”

Reflecting on her rapid rise since making her championship debut in Paris last year, Becky said: “I love the feeling that I haven’t yet got that mark, knowing it was the best test I could ever do. I know there’s so much more to come.”

