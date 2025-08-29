{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘There’s so much more to come’: Becky Moody and Jagerbomb shine in grand prix special at dressage Europeans

Oscar Williams Oscar Williams

    • Becky Moody  and Jagerbomb bounced back in the grand prix special at 2025 European Dressage Championships, posting 77.8% to come within touching distance of their personal best.

    Becky admitted she was disappointed with her 74.83% in the grand prix, which left her eighth – a sign of how high her standards have become in such a short time. Even as she spoke to the press afterwards, her focus had already shifted to what she could improve for the special.

    She followed championship debutante Katharina Hemmer, who overtook the provisional lead from Lottie Fry and Glamourdale with a personal best 78.68%. Katharina’s ride was so impressive that it left both her and German team coach Monica Theodorescu wiping away tears.

    Looking determined to respond, Becky opened with another of the halts she and Jagerbomb have been working on – square, secure and setting the tone.

    This time, she kept more power flowing into the trot work, and the pair were exceptional in the piaffe and passage, especially in the transitions between the two. For much of the test, they were tracking Katharina’s score in the grand prix special at the European Dressage Championships.

    “Loads better than the grand prix,” Becky reflected. “He took me a little bit by surprise the other day because I expected him to be hotter than he was. Today he’d had a very chilled day – maybe a bit more feed – and he had a bit more go, which made life easier.”

    Their walk section averaged a touch under sevens, pulling the marks down slightly. After a mistake in yesterday’s extended canter, when Jagerbomb popped in an unscheduled flying change, Becky rode it more conservatively today.

    “The piaffe wasn’t his best, the passage was okay, but I had to help him a bit, and I was tentative in the extended canter after yesterday,” she explained. “So to get that mark knowing there are more marks still in there – I’m pleased with that.”

    European Dressage Championships: Becky Moody nails the special

    But, in Isabell Werth-like fashion, she nailed the final movements, picking up eights and nines to finish just 0.7% off her personal best.

    “What I’m going to keep striving for is that I can get that ultimate energy that makes everything else feel easy — but still keep his mind relaxed enough that he’s happy to just say, ‘okay, we halt here’ and do it,” Becky added. “We’re still a work in progress, and probably will be for years to come.”

    Reflecting on her rapid rise since making her championship debut in Paris last year, Becky said: “I love the feeling that I haven’t yet got that mark, knowing it was the best test I could ever do. I know there’s so much more to come.”

    You may also enjoy reading

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Oscar Williams
    Oscar Williams

    H&H dressage and sport horse editor
    Oscar graduated from York St John University with a master’s degree in Literature in 2021 and joined Horse & Hound in October 2023. Oscar worked for top dressage rider Emile Faurie for four years after finishing an equine management course at college. Under Emile’s tutelage, Oscar competed at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelled with Emile’s horses to CDIs at Aachen, Vidauban, Saumur and Achlieiten. Oscar continues to compete in dressage, alongside his day job.
    Oscar Williams

    You may like...