



Lottie Fry scored 75.29% with Glamourdale to go into the provisional lead in the grand prix special at the 2025 European Dressage Championships.

Lottie admitted it wasn’t her day in Thursday’s grand prix, scoring 75.87% for sixth after mistakes in the collected canter and pirouettes. Yet she seemed unfazed, confident their best is still to come.

Belgium’s Larissa Pauluis and Flambeau were leading as Lottie came down the centre line, storm clouds gathering overhead — threatening, but never breaking.

Glamourdale began in style, trending in the low 80s through the trot work: calm, powerful and precise. But in the first piaffe from collected walk, he hesitated before leaping forward, earning just 3.9. It proved costly, with the piaffe double-marked and a separate score given for the transition.

They recovered well, though, lifting the marks again with their trademark canter work to finish on 75.29% and into the early lead.

“The canter was amazing and much improved from yesterday in the grand prix,” Lottie said. “The pirouettes were really good, so that was a highlight for me, and the changes, especially the ones on the centre line — they were really, really cool to ride.

“Unfortunately, there were a few miscommunications in the piaffe today. But we fixed the pirouettes already, so now it’s time to fix the piaffe for Sunday. Still, I’m really proud of him.”

A tricky arena at the European Dressage Championships

Several riders noted the challenges of going from the indoor warm-up straight into the open arena, and Lottie agreed: “It’s not the easiest arena — it’s a little bit closed in. Especially with stallions, they’re very sensitive.

“To be warming up in a closed space and then suddenly be exposed to a lot is not ideal. He loves the crowd, so that’s no problem, but it’s about coping with it and getting him to settle.”

Looking ahead to the freestyle, Lottie said the focus would be on sharpening the small details.

“The piaffe has been much improved in the warm-up — it was really good today — so it’s just about getting the communication right in the test, fine-tuning the little things. It’s so close, but a tiny mistake can become a miscommunication.”

There have been hints on her social channels of something special planned for the freestyle, with designer Joost Peters teasing it in a “Glamourdale Airlines” poster.

Lottie confirmed a new routine is on the way but kept details under wraps: “Yes, we’ve got new music, a new floor plan — it’s a little top secret at the moment, but I’m really excited about it.”

