Er… meet equine-masked DJ HorsegiirL, who takes a pitchfork to gigs





Yes, you interpreted that picture correctly. It’s a DJ, producer and songwriter called HorsegiirL who is yet to be seen in public without her equine mask on, and who takes a pitchfork to gigs.

HorsegiirL – don’t forget the extra I and the capital L – is “known to her barnyard friends” as Stella, according to her spokesman, and she represents “a new wave of electronic artists that prioritise the fun and kitschy, that counters the more serious approach that often permeates the electronic music scene”.

Her spokesman, who also said the artist has “already cultivated a colt following”, said Horsegiirl has shared her new track Pegasus, the first release from her upcoming album.

The artist explained where she got her inspiration for the track, which features whinnying and lots of high-pitched electronic lyrics including “the horse with wings can fly the best”, which is a fair point.

“I was just minding my business, eating some grass and then I heard this funny whoosh sound from high above,” HorsegiirL said. “When I looked up I couldn’t believe my eyes – at first I thought I must be dreaming. But I was not dreaming, it was really a real pegasus.

“I started to chase him for a bit and I waved with my tail and then he finally came down from the clouds and we became friends that very afternoon! His name is Cornelius and because I love him so much I wrote a song about how we first met.”

“Never yet seen maskless, the compelling DJ, producer and songwriter spent the year performing sets around Europe,” her spokesman said. “Following a HÖR set (to which she brought her own pitchfork), she also just completed filming her debut Boiler Room set which will go live this weekend. The centaur of attention among the rising stars of hyperpop, saddle up because HorsegiirL is just getting started!”

