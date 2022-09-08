Equine flu vaccine shortage, watching Blenheim for free, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Equine flu vaccination shortages

Governing bodies are changing requirements on equine flu vaccinations owing to the temporary vaccine shortage. The predicted “significant pan-European logistical problem” being experienced by manufacturer Boehringer Ingelheim has hit the UK first and is expected to last “until the end of October at the very earliest”. The British Equine Veterinary Association and sporting governing bodies have worked together on temporary guidelines to “help minimise the impact of the shortage for a limited period while preserving the health of our national equine herd”.

2. Taking ‘safety seriously’

An A&E doctor has spoken to H&H about body protection – and while “stigma” surrounding it in showjumping is showing signs of decreasing, she believes more people need to put their safety first. Kate Ward told H&H that she sees people hurt in horse-related incidents every day, adding “the thing that astounds me is that only one patient I’ve seen in the past two years was wearing any kind of body protector”. “I am not sure if this is coincidence or maybe the people wearing body protectors don’t come to A&E as much,”she said. “People need to take safety seriously. My conclusions are all observational, I just feel passionately about safety in equine sports, and if you saw the injuries I am faced with on a weekly basis, you would understand why. It can do no harm, only good, and anything that reduces the risk of serious injury should be considered essential.”

3. Watch Blenheim Horse Trials – for free

A new deal between organisers of Blenheim Horse Trials, the Jockey Club, and RaceTech means fans will be able to watch the CCI4*-L and CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses for free this year. All phases of the event will be shown on the Blenheim Horse Trials website. “To bring RaceTech’s considerable skills and expertise to Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials is a huge positive and we look forward to working with all the RaceTech team later this month,” said event director Jack Pryor.

