Top showing producers get engaged at championship show





Leading showing producers Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott got engaged at the 2022 British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships at Arena UK, Lincs.

Exactly nine years to the day after they met for the first time, top showman Craig got down on one knee and asked fellow showing star Sara to become his wife.

Craig and Sara met at the BSPS summer championships’ after-show party in 2013.

“We’ve talked about getting engaged for a while, though I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” said Sara, who runs equestrian clothing brand Perform Equine alongside producing ponies for the ring. “It was so nice to do it in front of our friends, too.”

The engagement was the icing on the cake for Craig and Sara, who tallied phenomenal results during the week, including taking the mini Heritage supreme with Dartmoor pony Springwater Tactician (Finlay Clay), among others.

“We’re so busy all week that we don’t go out during the show, but we always go to the party on the last night,” explained Sara. “I was on the dance floor and I saw Craig go up to the DJ. I thought he was requesting a song, but he took the microphone and called me over to him. I’m not usually a happy crier, but I did cry.

“We have lots of good friends in showing and everyone is always in a good party mood on the last night, so it was really lovely. We have lots of memories from Arena UK, too, and to share it dancing the night away with our nearest and dearest was extra special. Though I did have a bit of a sore head the next day!”

You might also like to read:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.