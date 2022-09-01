



International rider and trainer Pammy Hutton FBHS shares her thoughts on the value of championship experience to young riders

YOU can’t be a game-changer without experience, it was said following England’s win in the women’s football European Championships final. A similar discussion recently surfaced in our sport via a debate on social media. Namely, should one compete in a youth European Championships even when no medal is likely?

My view is yes, riders should take up every opportunity to go to each championship offered, regardless of their chances. Lottie Fry is a perfect example of why that’s the case. Young in years she may be, but it’s her experience – honed by endless hours of hard work and competition – that’s helped create our new world champion. And I love that she has brought softness and forwardness back, along with humility and smiles, too.

If, like me, you weren’t able to go to the dressage World Championships in Herning, I hope you’ll agree that the online coverage was brilliant. Spencer Sturmey, Carl Hester and Nicky Pasco were stand-out commentators. It was free if you took advantage of the free trial on ClipMyHorse.TV and one gained as much as from any lesson.

Thanks to their brilliant tips and insightful learnings, we mere mortals were inspired to keep improving – although “that” extended canter from Lottie and Glamourdale remains the stuff of dreams.

Riding for experience

Another less well-known example of experience paying off is Kaya Probst (pictured above), who competed for Croatia in the junior dressage European Championships at Hartpury in July. She learnt to ride dressage here at Talland, as well as in her home country.

She was never picky or complaining, though she was occasionally bucked off, and she rode our 20-year-old Rotspon’s Rockin down the centre line at Hartpury for over 68%. She gained this ride “for experience” and was the youngest competitor in the class on the oldest horse.

The standard of youth dressage has risen so much that one needs 70% and counting to have a chance of finishing up the leaderboard – and this is where the conundrums start. A smart horse with three amazing gaits and an accurate test equals the winner. The cost of achieving such can be astronomical. Good, softer, and sometimes better, riding on an ordinary horse can (but not always) equal “out with the washing”. Yes, this dressage lark is mega expensive now.

Well done, Hartpury

At the Hartpury Europeans, one judge actually came to find me to congratulate me on how beautifully Kaya rode. Then we looked at the marks. Usually, I moan at the lower judge, and to be fair, four judges had Kaya 30th or lower. But one had her 12th. And no, this should not happen because of where a judge is sitting – even if the judge’s “hot seat” is always a tricky topic.

Of course, I hang my hat on that one score. But she should have been higher; I saw over-strong hands and obvious mistakes from a few of those who finished ahead of her.

Full credit to Caitlin Burgess, Britain’s best-placed young rider in the team test, and Chocotof, a horse who was tricky and didn’t cost mega bucks, but has been so well trained that he has proved all his critics wrong. I confess, I was never impressed with him in his youth – but I always rated Caitlin. Her story shows the only way round the expense dilemma is to really learn to ride.

Overall, Hartpury did Britain proud in its hosting of the Europeans. There were some complaints about two arenas running at the same time, but this must have saved the organisers a fortune. Several countries shared horse transport to get their teams to the championships. So why not use two arenas simultaneously and halve the costs? Well done, Hartpury.

