Elderly rescue gelding will ‘only know love and a fully belly’ in new forever home





An elderly gelding found living without food and water will “only know love and a full belly” from now on after finding his “forever home”.

Maddison was transferred to the Blue Cross in May, having been taken in and cared for by the RSPCA. The 20-year-old gelding is now enjoying Christmas in his retirement home.

“He’s only been with us for a few months and is doing amazingly well,” said new owner Michelle.

“He’s getting on so well with our other two horses and is loving being pampered, he really is the sweetest guy in the world. He absolutely loves his food, which is not a surprise given his history, and he doesn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

Michelle added that Maddison is now in his “forever home”.

“He will only know love and a full belly from here on out. I hope others reading his story will consider taking on an older companion horse as it’s so rewarding,” she said.

“Because our other two horses live at our house and only have each other, it was a nightmare trying to ride as they would get stressed being left alone. Having Maddison has changed all that as they always have a friend with them. It’s been a game-changer.”

Clare Bevins, horse welfare supervisor at Blue Cross in Burford, said the charity regularly works with other welfare organisations to help find new homes for horses in need.

“Maddison is a sweet gentleman, and we were happy to find him a loving retirement home following his ordeal. We always urge anyone who is struggling to care for their horse to get in touch with a charity for help sooner rather than later,” she said.

“With the cost of living crisis we have never been more needed and are helping a number of owners who can no longer care for their horses. We can take horses into our rehoming centre or can also help to find new homes through our Home Direct service, where the animal stays in its home until we find a new owner.”

RSPCA inspector Tina Word added: “After such a horrible ordeal, to see Maddison thriving in his new home means the world”.

“It’s the very reason I get up every day to do my job. Caring for horses is a huge responsibility and it is never acceptable to leave an animal to suffer,” she said.

“Sadly, the worsening cost-of-living crisis means we and other welfare charities are likely going to see many more cases of neglect like this, but by continuing to work together, we will do everything we can to be a voice for animals.”

