Stephen Fry tells tales of Redwings’ residents in festive animation





Redwings’ annual festive film, narrated by Stephen Fry, has taken viewers on a journey back through the years to tell the stories of some of the charity’s most memorable residents.

The animation features “heartbreaking” cases of equines including two-month-old donkey Esther, who was taken in by the charity with almost 100 other animals, and was “so weak she couldn’t walk”, emaciated Friesian mare Mayah who was rescued from “squalor”, and foal Gulliver whose mother was so malnourished she struggled to feed him.

“These are just a handful of the heartbreaking cases we’ve seen and for every rescue, we know there are still mistreated and neglected horses, ponies and donkeys who need saving,” Stephen says in the film. “Our mission is to help them and we do, thanks to help from you.”

The film goes on to tell the happy outcomes of the residents, with Esther growing into the “confident little donkey she is today”, Mayah transforming into a “black beauty” and Gulliver becoming a happy horse in his permanent home at the charity.

“For the last 37 years we’ve worked tirelessly to help horses and donkeys in desperate need and, as a charity 100% funded by donations, we’ve only been able to do this thanks to the kind generosity of our supporters,” said Redwings chief executive Lynn Cutress.

“We’re delighted that through this new animation we can show just what a difference their support has made to animals, also like Sampson and Wiggins, whose lives would otherwise have been very bleak. We’re also thrilled that the wonderful Stephen Fry has once again helped us to tell these important stories.”

Ms Cutress added that sponsoring one of Redwings’ rescued residents is a “fantastic way” to help the charity to continue to look after the horses and donkeys in its care, ensuring they can enjoy “safe and healthy lives this Christmas and into the future”. All the horses and donkeys featured in the animation are available to sponsor from £2 per month, with every penny going towards their care and that of their fellow equids living at the sanctuary.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.