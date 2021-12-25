‘After eight long years’ elderly rescue mare finds new home in time for Christmas





An elderly rescue pony who spent eight years in the care of a welfare charity has finally found a home, just in time for Christmas.

In 2013 Wish was rescued with three others from Manmoel Common in South Wales. The “nervous” mare, then 14 years old, was heavily pregnant and struggling with a “very painful” abscess in her jaw, which required her to have a tooth removed.

A Bransby spokesman said two weeks after her rescue, Wish gave birth to healthy colt Whisper, but the following weeks were “not easy” for the mare as she cared for him and struggled to put on weight. Whisper later found a home, but Wish remained at the charity where staff continued to work with her to build up her confidence.

“After eight long years of searching for the right home for Wish, it was love at first sight for Cat, who needed a companion pony for her mare, Pearl,” said the spokesman.

“Every team member who worked with Wish during her many years with the charity is over the moon to know she has settled in well with her new fosterer.”

Cat said the second she saw Wish’s “cheeky face” she fell in love instantly.

“Within a few days of her arrival she became best friends with Pearl and although nervous at the start, she could be persuaded to do anything for a treat,” she said.

“Wish has been with us now for just a little more than a month and has turned into a cheeky little monkey. She canters around the field with Pearl and pulls out electric fencing to have her own personal mud bath – we know it’s her from the trail of tiny hoofprints.

“She has come on leaps and bounds since we have been handling her every day. She is the sweetest, cheekiest pony we could have ever wished for and I so hope she will be with us for many years to come.”

Bransby visitor centre team leader Shell Craven added that Wish was a “very sweet” pony, who was lovely to care for.

“She would get nervous in some unknown situations but always trusted us to support her. It felt for ever waiting for her to find a home but we are so happy she’s found the perfect home and it was worth the wait.”

