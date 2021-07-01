Leading show horse rider to miss Royal Windsor owing to serious illness





Leading show horse producer Danielle Heath will not be attending Royal Windsor Horse Show this year as she was struck down with pneumonia.

The Cheshire-based rider, who has competed at Windsor since she was nine years old, and has won countless titles on the showground, said she was “devastated” to be missing this year’s special fixture. On advice from the doctor she will be resting at home instead.

“I felt really ill and initially put it down to having had the Covid-19 jab,” explained Danielle. “I had one day competing at Cheshire County Show and as per usual there was a mad rush around to get to Lincolnshire County.

“While down at Lincolnshire, I felt worse and in the middle of the night I started to get intense pain in my leg muscles. I was rushed to the local hospital and was initially sent home with paracetamol, but I got progressively worse once I got home. A couple of days later I was admitted to hospital via ambulance.”

Danielle was diagnosed with pneumonia in hospital.

“There was some confusion, as the symptoms were written off as reactions to the vaccine,” she added. “It’s all been a bit of a nightmare, but I’m now on the right medication and just need to take it easy and listen to my body. I hope to back in action for the BSHA hunter championships.”

Danielle will leave her Windsor rides in the capable hands of Izzy Mears, Tiffany Smith and Nicola Charles.

“They’ll be flying the flag for Team Heath in the cob and intermediate classes,” said Danielle. “I couldn’t be more thankful to my owners for being so supportive.

“Royal Windsor’s always such a special show for me; the first time I won there was when I was 12, riding 14hh hunter pony Morning Melody, and I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy some fantastic moments every year since.”

