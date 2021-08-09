Positivity for Shaz Quigley: groom raises more than £1,000 for NHS in running challenge





A rider who challenged herself to run every day for a month in support of her boss, Shaz Quigley, has raised more than £1,000 for the NHS.

Daniella Jones, groom at the Quigley family’s Q Sport Horses, has run more than 80 miles in support of her “boss, inspiration and friend”.

Shaz sustained serious head injuries when she was kicked by a horse at South View on 3 July. She is in a coma at Royal Stoke University Hospital and is now breathing on her own.

“Shaz is my boss, but she is like a second family to me,” Daniella told H&H. “The NHS has done an amazing job and I wanted to do my bit and show my support.”

Daniella set out on her first run on 9 July and has run every day since, except three when she came down with tonsillitis. She is now up to 81 miles on the clock and £1,155 in donations, with her final run to go tonight (Monday, 9 August).

“I love running, it’s something I enjoy and keeps me fit,” said Daniella, explaining that the reason behind her challenge and the support she has received have been her inspiration to keep going.

“The challenge was to push myself – obviously running isn’t easy, but I’ve never thought ‘I don’t want to do it today’. The response has been amazing. I set myself a thousand-pound target and I thought I’d never reach that, but if people wanted to contribute, they could. I didn’t think I would raise this much – people have been so lovely.”

Daniella added: “Those who know Shaz and her family understand what inspiration they provide and what dedication they bring to the equestrian arena. This was an unprecedented accident that resonates, and the amazing professional medical care after the accident is helping Shaz’s recovery from such serious injuries. Not only is Shaz a mum, a wife, she is also my boss and a friend to many around the globe. She has been an inspiration to me and others.”

She said that the fundraising page will remain open for a couple of weeks after her final run and she is in contact with the hospital to arrange how to donate the funds she has raised.

The showjumping and wider equestrian world have shown their support for Shaz and her family in recent weeks. Bolesworth grand prix winner David Simpson dedicated his victory to Shaz, an artist is donating 50% of the sale of a selection of paintings to Daniella’s fund, while Hartpury Showjumping Spectacular (dates} featured yellow hearts at the show to display support.

Many have also been wearing yellow heart pin badges as a symbol of positivity for the Quigleys.

“Everyone is showing amazing support,” added Daniella.

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/positivity-for-shaz

