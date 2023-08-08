The dangers of out-of-control dogs, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A “frightening” incident

The dangers of out-of-control dogs have hit the headlines again after a rider was injured when a dog was let off its lead and chased her horse. Greater Manchester Police is investigating the “frightening” incident, which took place in Altrincham at about 6.50pm on 6 July. “The woman was riding her horse in a field near to the Woodhouse Lane Waste and Recycling Centre, in an area known as The Moss,” a police spokesman said. “Two males approached the woman, before letting their dog, believed to be a pit bull, off its lead. The dog chased the horse, causing the rider to fall off at speed, and resulting in non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”

2. Lady Buttons makes an impressive showing debut

The former National Hunt star, who garnered a huge following during her racing days, has taken to the show ring like a duck to water, winning all her classes at her first show at Alnwick Ford on 30 July. With Jennie Durrans – who was Buttons’ work rider in her racing days – the mare won all three of her classes, including the Retraining of Racehorses amateur ridden show series qualifier, which has its final at Aintree in September. Jennie said: “She’s very intelligent, loves being ridden and just loves to please. She enjoys getting out and about.”

3. The British showjumping squad

The riders who will be heading to Milan for the European Showjumping Championships have been named. Harry Charles with Casquo Blue, Tim Gredley with Medoc de Toxandria, Samuel Hutton with Oak Grove’s Laith, Ben Maher with Faltic HB and Donald Whitaker with Di Caprio will be carrying British medal hopes in Italy. We wish them all the very best of luck!

