Rider injured in ‘fall at speed’ as ‘pit bull’ let loose chased her horse





A rider “fell off at speed” when a dog believed to be a pit bull was let off its lead and chased her horse.

Greater Manchester Police have released a picture (above) of two people they would like to speak to as they investigate the “frightening” incident, which took place in Altrincham at about 6.50pm on 6 July.

“The woman was riding her horse in a field near to the Woodhouse Lane Waste and Recycling Centre, in an area known as The Moss,” a police spokesman said.

“Two males approached the woman, before letting their dog, believed to be a pit bull, off its lead. The dog chased the horse, causing the rider to fall off at speed, and resulting in non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”

The men left the area, police said. It is understood that the horse was uninjured but that it took the rider some time to “find and calm the animal”.

PC Lee, from Greater Manchester Police’s Trafford district, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the rider, who was hurt as a result of the dog running towards her.

“We are currently looking into all relevant lines of enquiry, and I would ask anyone who knows anything to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0012349/23, or make a report online. There is also the option to call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

