Kentucky, riders’ reputations and judges’ marks, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Kentucky

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event starts today (Thursday, 28 April). The home-side combination of Will Coleman and Dondante, owned by Team Rebecca, LLC, will be the first pair into the arena at 1pm local time (6pm UK time). Two Brits will do their dressage on day one – 2004 Olympic individual gold medallist Leslie Law is third to go with Tre’ Brook’s Voltaire De Tre’, and former Kentucky winner Pippa Funnell is in action with the first of her two rides, Majas Hope, who she co-owns with Marek Sebestak, at 3.56pm local time (8.56pm UK time).

2. Riders’ reputations and judges’ marks

Multiple Olympic medallist and H&H columnist Carl Hester reflects on how the cost of living and travel is going to change the way people compete. “These factors have certainly made me think differently about competition plans for this year,” says Carl, looking back at his memories of how “making a name for yourself” was considered so important. Nowadays, however, there is so much scrutiny on judging at every level, and the Judges’ Supervisory Panel in place at major championships, and so reputation is no longer such a factor in bringing in more marks. It has to be the test on the day that will reel in the points if you produce the quality and correct paces needed. He adds that this, combined with rising prices, means he has decided it is better in the long term for his horses to do more national competitions.

3. Badminton tickets

Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, is fast approaching and organisers are reminding fans that they must buy tickets in advance for the 2022 event (4 to 8 May). There will be no tickets on the gate this year and a spokesman for the five-star told H&H that it could “potentially” sell out on cross-country day.

