When do the British riders do their dressage at Kentucky? Find out here





The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times have been released for this week’s competition (28 April-1 May).

The flagship CCI5* dressage takes place in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday, starting at 1pm local time (6pm British time) on Thursday and 12.30pm (5.30pm British time) on Friday.

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times for British riders

Leslie Law and Voltaire De Tre’: 1.24pm local time on Thursday (6.24pm British time)

Pippa Funnell and Majas Hope: 3.56pm local time on Thursday (8.56pm British time)

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir: 3.18pm local time on Friday (8.18pm British time)

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet: 3.50pm local time on Friday (8.50pm British time)

Pippa Funnell and Maybach: 4.14pm local time on Friday (9.14pm British time)

Other riders to watch

Will Coleman and Dondante (USA): 1pm local time on Thursday (6pm British time)

Doug Payne and Vandiver (USA): 1.16pm local time on Thursday (6.16pm British time)

Phillip Dutton and Sea Of Clouds (USA): 2.28pm local time on Thursday (7.28pm British time)

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF (USA): 12.54pm local time on Friday (5.54pm British time)

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (GER): 1.10pm local time on Friday (6.10pm British time)

Hannah Sue Burnett and Harbour Pilot (USA): 1.18pm local time on Friday (6.18pm British time)

Jonelle Price and McClaren (NZL): 1.26pm local time on Friday (6.26pm British time)

Lauren Nicholson and Landmark’s Monte Carlo (USA): 1.50pm local time on Friday (6.50pm British time)

Will Coleman and Off The Record (USA): 1.58pm local time on Friday (6.58pm British time)

Full Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times

