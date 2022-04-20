British-bred five-star winner withdrawn from Kentucky: ‘This is a heartbreaking call’





Home-side Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event title contender On Cue has been withdrawn from the 2022 event.

Boyd Martin and the British-bred mare won the inaugural Maryland 5 Star in October 2021 and would have been among the favourites for a strong result at Kentucky (28 April to 1 May).

“Cue pulled up a little sore in training and we’ve decided that it would be better to save her for another day,” said a statement from Boyd.

“This is a heartbreaking call as I really felt that she had a big chance of being very competitive this year.”

He added he is grateful to owners Chris, Tommie and TJ turner “for their support through the highs and lows with this magnificent mare”.

The 16-year-old mare, who is part of the “On” dynasty raised in Yorkshire by Alyse Clancey and her daughter Jolyse Bell-Syer (née Clancey), has finished in the top 10 on 14 of her 18 international starts with Boyd.

The US combination were fourth at Kentucky in 2021 and topped the Maryland results on their dressage score of 25.

Boyd remains in contention for the 2022 title with his Tokyo Olympic ride Tsetserleg TSF, who is also owned by the Turner family.

The 15-year-old gelding, an individual and team Pan Am Games gold medallist, was second here in 2019 and 11th in 2018, and has wins and top placings at four-star. The pair were in fourth place after dressage at the 2021 event, when they fell three from home on the cross-country.

The combination will wear the number 33 bib at this year’s event.

