Context of viral video, a horsebox ban and a wedding – what the horse world is talking about





1. Spectator at Mark Todd clinic gives context to viral video

A spectator at the clinic in Scotland at which a widely shared video of Mark Todd was recorded has spoken out to give a fuller picture of what happened. The man is an equestrian professional who was there to support a rider in the lesson before the one in question, and stayed to watch the next session. He has sent a report of his observations to the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), which is investigating the incident.

2. Horseboxes banned from public car park

Riders say a council ban on parking horseboxes in a public car park is illogical, and leaves them without safe places to ride. The car park near Sizewell Beach, Suffolk, has been used for “donkey’s years” by riders to access an extensive network of bridleways nearby. But recent enforcement in parking regulations means only vehicles 5.5m long or less are allowed to use it. It’s concerning to hear one reason given that horses are “dangerous” and the general public are “scared of them”. There is the option for horseboxes to park out on the road, which is doubtless more dangerous. It is another sad example of authorities chipping away at safe riding access.

3. A dressage engagement

Two riders who described meeting at the under-25 European Dressage Championships last year as “fate” have got engaged. Dressage rider Lewis Carrier proposed to Olivia Robertson at the Hogarths Hotel in Solihull last weekend, where the pair were staying while Lewis was attending World Class training this week. It is particularly happy news following a tough year so far, Olivia having broken a number of vertebrae in a hacking fall on 9 January. “The surgeon said afterwards that I could have been paralysed from my injuries and I’d been very lucky,” said Olivia.

