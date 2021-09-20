Community devastated by death of two-year-old rider





The Bedale hunt says the entire community has been devastated by the death of a two-year-old rider..

The rider died in hospital after she fell from her pony last Wednesday morning (15 September), on land at Kirkby Fleetham, near Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

A spokesman for the hunt said: “We can confirm that a tragic accident happened on Wednesday, 15 September, when a two-year-old girl fell from her pony and subsequently lost her life.

“As a community we are all completely devastated but are pulling together to support the family involved.

“Our sincere condolences go to all those affected and we urge that everybody respects the family’s privacy during what is a very distressing time.”

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers are compiling a report on behalf of the coroner following the incident.

“It occurred at around 8am on Wednesday (15 September 2021) and the girl died at hospital during the early hours of Thursday,” a police spokesman said.

“The girl’s family are receiving specialist support while enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

“Police request that the family’s privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

