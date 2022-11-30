Cinderella in a horsebox and other things the horse world is talking about





You shall go to the ball!

She and her “entourage” were not travelling in a golden coach, nor even a pumpkin pulled by white mice, but Cinderella did get to the ball – eventually.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police rural crime team pulled over a 4×4 towing a horse trailer on 19 November. When officers first spoke to the driver, she said was not transporting any horses or livestock, and she was travelling to a ball. But on investigation, it turned out that there were some 20 others also going to the ball, dressed in their finery, in the back.

“The 39-year old-driver was reported at the scene for several offences, while other officers facilitated Cinderella getting to the ball safely with her extensive entourage,” a police spokesman said.

Farewell to a Grand National hero, aged 29

The brilliant racehorse Monty’s Pass, who won the 2003 Grand National with jockey Barry Geraghty, has died at the age of 29.

The Jimmy Mangan-trained gelding won eight of his 57 races and was placed in dozens more during an impressive career over fences. Among his greatest achievements were winning the Kerry National in 2002 and the Aintree showpiece the following year.

He retired in 2005 and lived out his days at the Mangan family’s farm in Cork. He was the oldest living Grand National winner until his death last week, shortly before his 30th birthday.

His regular jockey Barry Geraghty credits Monty’s Pass for giving him one of the greatest moments in his career and he last visited the “brilliant” gelding in September.

“I couldn’t believe how alert and sharp he was – you’d never think for a second he was getting close to 30,” Barry told H&H. “Unfortunately he just slipped away last week.

“He was so well cared for by the Mangan family and the lads on the yard, he’ll be very sadly missed down there.”

Dangerous weight

Tackling equine obesity is about more than just increasing owners’ knowledge – and everyone has a role to play, researchers have found.

A study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science looked at human behaviour factors surrounding equine obesity. Researchers collected data from interviews with owners and industry professionals, and discussion forums, and analysed it.

The study showed that most owners had an understanding that excess body fat was a health risk to their horses, but because owners found it hard to identity how much fat was on their animals, most had not made changes to their horses’ management to reduce weight until an acute health issue such as laminitis occurred.

Lead author Tamzin Furtado, of the University of Liverpool, told H&H the model highlighted the different aspects, including physical challenges or social influences, making it difficult for owners to recognise that their horses were overweight, or to manage their weight.

